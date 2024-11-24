Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $5.05 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.1% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

