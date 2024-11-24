Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $387,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 149,486 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 127,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 11,708 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

