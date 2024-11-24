Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $183,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Energy Transfer Stock Performance
NYSE ET opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $19.20.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.
Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.