Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Invests $183,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,175,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,266 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,581,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,973 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,837.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,338,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE ET opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

