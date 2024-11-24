Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 14,578 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,726 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,704 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,200.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,235,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,247 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,200,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,123,000 after acquiring an additional 711,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after acquiring an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $77.32 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.70 and a one year high of $79.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

