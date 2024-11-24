Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC Acquires New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 500.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:DJUL opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39. The company has a market capitalization of $337.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.58.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

