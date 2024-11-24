Jeremy John Nance Sells 2,500 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX) Stock

V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of V2X stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,246.62. The trade was a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V2X Price Performance

Shares of VVX opened at $60.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 216.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.91.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of V2X in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on VVX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVX. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in V2X by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in V2X during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in V2X by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in V2X by 287.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in V2X during the first quarter valued at $436,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V2X

(Get Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.