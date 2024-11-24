Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $28.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The stock has a market cap of $839.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Kura Oncology has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,652,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,535,000 after acquiring an additional 583,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,919,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after buying an additional 151,828 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

