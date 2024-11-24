Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE) Stock Price Up 1% – What’s Next?

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.49 and last traded at $25.49. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.98. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:JRE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 26.96% of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of real-estate and real estate-related companies in the United States. JRE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

