Jakki L. Haussler Sells 15,347 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Stock

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This trade represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $140.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.20.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,695,000 after buying an additional 4,558,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertiv by 271.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

