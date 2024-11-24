iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $115.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $117.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

