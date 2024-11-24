iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.31 and last traded at $133.30, with a volume of 92497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.30.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.