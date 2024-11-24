iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $101.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

