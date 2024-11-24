iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Family Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Family Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $13,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.14 and a 12 month high of $233.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

