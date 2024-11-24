iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $238.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $177.20 and a 1-year high of $242.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

