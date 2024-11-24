iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $100.87 and last traded at $100.85, with a volume of 4293 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.25.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $845.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 327,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 306,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

