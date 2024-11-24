iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,108,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735,874 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 7,516.9% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,434,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,917,000 after buying an additional 9,310,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 391.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,739,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,684,000 after buying an additional 6,165,524 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 386.7% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,675,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,043,000 after buying an additional 2,920,650 shares during the period. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,337.1% in the second quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 1,861,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after buying an additional 1,731,971 shares in the last quarter.

INDA stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.70.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

