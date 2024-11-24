iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 255,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 146,491 shares.The stock last traded at $24.84 and had previously closed at $24.83.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

