iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,945,000 after purchasing an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,229,000 after purchasing an additional 689,382 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $125.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.20 and a twelve month high of $126.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.97.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

