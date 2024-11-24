iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 41,040,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,144 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,724,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 3,146,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,649,000 after buying an additional 510,720 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,531,000 after buying an additional 442,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,946,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,222,000 after buying an additional 366,603 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $54.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $59.00.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

