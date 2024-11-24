iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

