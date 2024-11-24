iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOR. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.55 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.08 and a 52 week high of $59.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

