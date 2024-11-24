IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces — Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0183 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of IRS stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IRS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

