IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Announces — Dividend of $1.02 (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, November 15th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.0183 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of IRS stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.