Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,340,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 758,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 703,098 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $185.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $146.09 and a 52 week high of $185.79.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
