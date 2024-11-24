Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $502.78 and last traded at $503.12. 5,452,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 37,945,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $504.98.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $493.08 and a 200-day moving average of $476.93.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
