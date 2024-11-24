International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

International Game Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years. International Game Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 69.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Game Technology to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $28.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

