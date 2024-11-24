Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,142,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,746,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,348,000 after purchasing an additional 253,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. This represents a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $159.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.82 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

