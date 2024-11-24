Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 45.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,453,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,609,000 after purchasing an additional 191,763 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,348,000 after buying an additional 253,324 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,208,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,258,000 after buying an additional 218,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.6 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.82 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total value of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,323,846.52. This trade represents a 6.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,809 shares of company stock valued at $933,978 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Stories

