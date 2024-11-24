Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $3.40 Million in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Insmed by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 29.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Insmed from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insmed Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ INSM opened at $73.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.12. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day moving average is $66.03.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The company's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

