Intech Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

