Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$136,913.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.91, for a total value of C$136,913.00.
iA Financial Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$137.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.60.
iA Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iA Financial
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.