Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Sells C$136,913.00 in Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.91, for a total value of C$136,913.00.

iA Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$131.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of C$80.95 and a 1-year high of C$137.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$117.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.60.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cibc World Mkts raised iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded iA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$129.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IAG

About iA Financial

(Get Free Report)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.