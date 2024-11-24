Insider Selling: CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Sells 97,511 Shares of Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 97,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,171,107.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,188.68. This represents a 50.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mary Jo Prigge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mary Jo Prigge sold 2,489 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $29,868.00.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.81, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 352.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

