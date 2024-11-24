Insider Selling: Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) SVP Sells $21,958.36 in Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) SVP Olga Pirogova sold 548 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $21,958.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,276.11. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Azenta Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.48. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZTA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Institutional Trading of Azenta

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Azenta by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

