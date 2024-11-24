Insider Selling: Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) CFO Sells $28,529.84 in Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) CFO Herman Cueto sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,529.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,352.44. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Herman Cueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of AZTA opened at $45.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $69.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Azenta’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azenta by 20.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 150.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Azenta by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

