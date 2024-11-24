Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$44,748.00.
Lithium Americas Price Performance
Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$10.59.
Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.
