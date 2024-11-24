Insider Buying: Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.47 per share, with a total value of C$44,748.00.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 20.15, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.24. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$2.87 and a twelve month high of C$10.59.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

