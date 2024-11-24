Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 117156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Inpex Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. The company is involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

