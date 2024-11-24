Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Stock Position Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $13,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 618.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 49,139 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Trading Up 0.3 %

BSEP stock opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.07 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.