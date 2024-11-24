Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG) Research Coverage Started at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research began coverage on shares of Innovation Beverage Group (NASDAQ:IBG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Innovation Beverage Group Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBG opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Innovation Beverage Group has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

About Innovation Beverage Group

Innovation Beverage Group (formerly Australian Boutique Spirits) is an award-winning distillery that produces a variety of brands in-house and imports global brands to sell exclusively to the Australian market through bevmart.com.au. It was recently recognized as the Australian Liqueur Distillery of the year by the Melbourne International Spirits Competition.

