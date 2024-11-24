Ignacio Llerena Couturier Sells 3,750 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Stock

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total transaction of C$117,750.00.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of C$16.50 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The stock has a market cap of C$11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -56.38, a PEG ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently -96.43%.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$40.75 to C$44.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

