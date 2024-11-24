Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 718,969 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 99.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,969 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,115,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049,707 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the third quarter worth $315,150,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 30.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,406,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038,905 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,212,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,569,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DYNF opened at $52.15 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

