Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS opened at $68.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

