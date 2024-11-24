Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 10,262 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 44,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 62,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -145.45%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

