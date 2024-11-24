Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $381,000 Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $212,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.01.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

