Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 27,081 Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,728,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,002,000 after purchasing an additional 501,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,796,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,595,000 after acquiring an additional 60,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,825,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,653 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,644,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. TD Securities cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -95.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -90.48%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

