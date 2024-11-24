Howard Fu Sells 7,809 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 7,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $557,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,455.68. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $107,625.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Procore Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Stories

