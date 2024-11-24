Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Trimmed by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 59,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 198.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

