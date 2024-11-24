Head-To-Head Survey: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stevanato Group and Sensus Healthcare”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $157.62 million €0.47 ($0.49) 41.81 Sensus Healthcare $24.41 million 5.97 $490,000.00 $0.57 15.60

Profitability

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sensus Healthcare. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Stevanato Group and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 10.47% 9.86% 5.79% Sensus Healthcare 22.54% 17.99% 16.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Stevanato Group and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 2 1 3.33

Sensus Healthcare has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.61%. Given Sensus Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sensus Healthcare is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats Stevanato Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters. The company also provides SRT-100 Plus; Sentinel service program, which offers its customers protection for their systems; and Transdermal Infusion system, a biophysical alternative to infuse high weight molecule modalities into the dermis for medical and aesthetic purposes without the use of needles. In addition, it sells disposable lead shielding replacements; and disposable radiation safety items, such as aprons and eye shields, ultrasound probe film, and disposable applicator tips to treat various sized lesions and various areas of the body. Further, the company distributes laser devices, which includes applications for hair removal, vascular lesions, acne treatment, skin toning, and skin rejuvenation, as well as epidermal pigment removal for spots, freckles, and tattoos. It markets its products primarily to private dermatology practices, and radiation oncologists in both private and hospital settings. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

