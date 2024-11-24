Head-To-Head Analysis: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors 17.55% 2.46% 0.55%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mercurity Fintech and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 44.67%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 674.43 -$9.36 million N/A N/A Greystone Housing Impact Investors $36.57 million 7.65 $54.01 million $0.62 19.37

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Mercurity Fintech.

Summary

Greystone Housing Impact Investors beats Mercurity Fintech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

(Get Free Report)

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

