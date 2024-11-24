HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $71,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after buying an additional 263,690 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,842,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,970,000 after acquiring an additional 51,736 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,343 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,250,000 after purchasing an additional 438,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,709,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $64.50 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

