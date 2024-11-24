HC Wainwright Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $37.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Kura Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology Trading Up 7.4 %

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Shares of KURA opened at $10.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Kura Oncology has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $24.17. The stock has a market cap of $839.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,065,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.