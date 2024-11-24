Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HVT)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th.

Haverty Furniture Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years. Haverty Furniture Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 52.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.4%.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $23.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $386.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.48. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $37.05.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

